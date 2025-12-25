Christmas Carol Clash: Coastal Harmonies Turn Hostile

Clashes erupted on Christmas Eve between two groups of carol singers in a coastal district, resulting in multiple injuries, according to police on Thursday.

A disagreement between the singing groups escalated to a physical confrontation in Nooranad around 11:30 PM, causing tension to spike amongst the participants.

Media reported that women and children were also among the injured. A police officer confirmed the injured sought medical attention, with details expected later. Injuries are reported as non-life-threatening, and an investigation is currently in progress.