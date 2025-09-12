Left Menu

Heightened German Air Policing Over Poland Amid Russian Drone Threat

Germany has intensified its air policing over Poland due to Russian drone incursions, according to the defense ministry. As of yesterday evening, operational readiness was established with two fully qualified alarm rotas on 24/7 duty to enhance security and response capabilities in the area.

  • Germany

In response to the threat posed by Russian drones, Germany has increased its air policing activities over Poland, a spokesman from the German Defence Ministry stated on Friday.

The ministry confirmed that aviation units achieved operational readiness on Thursday evening. This measure ensures enhanced surveillance and rapid response to potential aerial threats.

Currently, two alarm rotas are on duty around-the-clock, both equipped and qualified to carry out the mission effectively, thus bolstering joint security efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

