Nepal's Hotel Industry Faces Devastating Blow Amid Protests

Nepal's hotel industry, a key component of its tourism-dependent economy, has faced significant financial setbacks. Recent student-led anti-government protests resulted in the vandalism, looting, or arson of nearly two dozen hotels nationwide, causing losses exceeding Rs 25 billion according to media reports on Friday.

The Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu was particularly affected, with damages surpassing Rs 8 billion, as reported by the My Republica portal, citing a statement from the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN). Hotels in major tourist hubs such as Pokhara, Butwal, and several other cities have also incurred substantial damages.

With many hotels unable to reopen without substantial repairs, over 2,000 jobs are at risk. The HAN called for a judicial inquiry, seeking justice and restitution for affected businesses, and urged the government to provide economic aid to restore investor confidence crucial for tourism growth and economic recovery.