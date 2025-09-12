Left Menu

Milestone Railway Link Connects Mizoram

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant milestone for Mizoram by enhancing connectivity under India's Act East Policy. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted its role in driving development in the northeastern state. Goods trains will commence operations from Sunday.

  • India

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line's inauguration marks a historic achievement for Mizoram, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He emphasized the project's alignment with India's Act East Policy.

On Friday, Vaishnaw arrived in Aizawl to oversee preparations for the event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the new rail link.

The 51.38-km line is set to significantly enhance connectivity and economic growth for the region. Vaishnaw confirmed that goods trains will begin operations from Sairang, boosting trade and access.

