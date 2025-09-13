Tragedy on the Congo River: A Tale of Two Boat Disasters

This week, northwestern Congo experienced two devastating boat accidents, resulting in at least 193 deaths with many still missing, according to authorities. The incidents, which occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, took place in Equateur province, approximately 150 kilometers apart.

On Thursday evening, a boat carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized in Lukolela territory, as confirmed by Congo's humanitarian affairs ministry. An official report indicated that 209 people were rescued from the whaleboat near the village of Malange.

A previous accident on Wednesday involved a motorized boat that capsized in Basankusu territory, claiming at least 86 lives, predominantly students. The accident has been attributed to improper loading and night navigation, further complicated by a lack of life jackets and overcrowded vessels.