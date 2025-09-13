Left Menu

Tragedy on the Congo River: A Tale of Two Boat Disasters

Two separate boat accidents in northwestern Congo led to at least 193 deaths and left many missing. The disasters occurred in Equateur province, one caused by a fire and another by capsizing. Overloading and night navigation are cited as major issues exacerbating the frequency of such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:56 IST
Tragedy on the Congo River: A Tale of Two Boat Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

This week, northwestern Congo experienced two devastating boat accidents, resulting in at least 193 deaths with many still missing, according to authorities. The incidents, which occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, took place in Equateur province, approximately 150 kilometers apart.

On Thursday evening, a boat carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized in Lukolela territory, as confirmed by Congo's humanitarian affairs ministry. An official report indicated that 209 people were rescued from the whaleboat near the village of Malange.

A previous accident on Wednesday involved a motorized boat that capsized in Basankusu territory, claiming at least 86 lives, predominantly students. The accident has been attributed to improper loading and night navigation, further complicated by a lack of life jackets and overcrowded vessels.

TRENDING

1
Phil Salt's Spectacular 141 Sets New T20 Records at Old Trafford

Phil Salt's Spectacular 141 Sets New T20 Records at Old Trafford

 United Kingdom
2
High Stakes: Taiwan's Tipping Point in Asia-Pacific Power Play

High Stakes: Taiwan's Tipping Point in Asia-Pacific Power Play

 Global
3
ICE Shooting Sparks Controversy Amid 'Operation Midway Blitz'

ICE Shooting Sparks Controversy Amid 'Operation Midway Blitz'

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025