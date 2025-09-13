Rising Tariffs Threaten Electric Car Market in Mexico

Electric vehicle giants BYD and Tesla face unprecedented challenges as Mexico announces a hefty 50% tariff on auto imports from China. This move, which puts the brakes on Mexico's burgeoning electric car market, aims to protect traditional U.S. manufacturers like General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

The tariff targets vehicles from countries without free trade agreements with Mexico, notably impacting Chinese-made electric cars, according to industry analysts. Eugenio Grandio, president of Mexico's Electric Mobility Association, deemed the proposal a significant turning point for electric mobility in the region.

Political and economic implications loom large as the tariff awaits approval by a Congress dominated by President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party. While Tesla and BYD strategize amidst setbacks, the U.S. auto industry stands to gain from this protective measure backed by North American trade dynamics.

