Transformative Railway Projects in the Northeast: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the implementation of railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore in the Northeast. These developments include Mizoram's first railway line, boosting tourism, employment, and market opportunities. This progress aligns with Prime Minister Modi's Act East policy, aiming at comprehensive regional development.
In a significant move to boost connectivity and economic growth in the Northeast, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced projects valued at Rs 77,000 crore. These initiatives are geared towards transforming the region's infrastructure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line, marking a major milestone. Additionally, the state's inaugural Rajdhani Express, establishing a link between Aizawl and Delhi, was launched during the event.
According to Vaishnaw, these railway projects are expected to enhance tourism, create employment opportunities, and open new markets for products from the region. This progress falls under the umbrella of the PM's Act East policy, demonstrating a commitment to the Northeast's development.
