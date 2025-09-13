Mizoram Makes Railway History with First Rajdhani Express
Mizoram celebrated a milestone as it entered India's railway map with the inauguration of its first railway line and Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi. Chief Minister Lalduhoma hailed the project as a technical marvel and a testament to engineering excellence.
Mizoram marked a significant milestone as it officially joined the Indian railway map with the inauguration of its first railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The historic day was celebrated as the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi, was flagged off in a grand ceremony.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the new railway line, describing it as a technical marvel that exemplifies engineering excellence.
