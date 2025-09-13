Resurgence of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Adversity

The Pahalgam terror attack has dealt a significant blow to Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry, resulting in substantial financial setbacks, according to JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq. Hundreds of hotel and 'Shikara' bookings were canceled due to the attack, crippling the sector temporarily.

Speaking at the Urban Conclave, Sadiq expressed optimism, noting that tourism has bounced back, thanks to increasing tourist inflow. He emphasized the need for better connectivity, particularly for apple farmers facing distribution challenges. The introduction of freight trains offers a glimmer of hope for the agricultural sector.

Sadiq also highlighted the importance of adopting successful policies from other states, praising Kerala for its initiatives. As Jammu and Kashmir stabilize, strategic planning and infrastructure development are crucial steps towards a sustained recovery in tourism and overall economic growth.