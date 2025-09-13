Left Menu

Resurgence of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Adversity

The Pahalgam terror attack severely disrupted Jammu and Kashmir's tourism, causing significant financial losses. However, the industry has shown resilience, recovering as tourist numbers increased. Challenges remain due to regional instability and connectivity issues, impacting sectors like apple farming. Efforts are underway to enhance infrastructure and learn from successful models elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:16 IST
Resurgence of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Adversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pahalgam terror attack has dealt a significant blow to Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry, resulting in substantial financial setbacks, according to JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq. Hundreds of hotel and 'Shikara' bookings were canceled due to the attack, crippling the sector temporarily.

Speaking at the Urban Conclave, Sadiq expressed optimism, noting that tourism has bounced back, thanks to increasing tourist inflow. He emphasized the need for better connectivity, particularly for apple farmers facing distribution challenges. The introduction of freight trains offers a glimmer of hope for the agricultural sector.

Sadiq also highlighted the importance of adopting successful policies from other states, praising Kerala for its initiatives. As Jammu and Kashmir stabilize, strategic planning and infrastructure development are crucial steps towards a sustained recovery in tourism and overall economic growth.

TRENDING

1
Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Amplifies Call for Sanctions

Auckland's Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Amplifies Call for Sanctions

 Global
2
UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy

UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Jalaj Saxena Joins Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Domestic Cricket

Jalaj Saxena Joins Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Domestic Cricket

 India
4
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025