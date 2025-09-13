Left Menu

Flipkart Faces Escalating Losses Amid Revenue Growth

Flipkart India Private Limited, owned by Walmart, reported an increase in consolidated losses to Rs 5,189 crore for fiscal year 2025. Despite revenue growth of 17.3 percent, rising expenses significantly impacted financial results. Major costs included stock-in-trade purchases and a noticeable rise in finance costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:24 IST
Flipkart Faces Escalating Losses Amid Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart India Private Limited, the e-commerce giant under Walmart's umbrella, has reported consolidated losses expanding to Rs 5,189 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, as per data from Tofler.

While an email sent to Flipkart seeking comments on its financials went unanswered, the numbers reveal a sharp increase from Rs 4,248.3 crore in the last financial year.

This fiscal challenge comes despite a 17.3 percent revenue growth, which climbed to Rs 82,787.3 crore. However, expenses grew 17.4 percent, largely due to a spike in stock-in-trade purchases and a significant rise in finance costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Madrid Café, 14 Injured

Explosion Rocks Madrid Café, 14 Injured

 Spain
2
Kuki MLAs Appeal to PM for Separate Union Territory Post-Ethnic Conflict

Kuki MLAs Appeal to PM for Separate Union Territory Post-Ethnic Conflict

 India
3
Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

 India
4
Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025