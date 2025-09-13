Flipkart Faces Escalating Losses Amid Revenue Growth
Flipkart India Private Limited, owned by Walmart, reported an increase in consolidated losses to Rs 5,189 crore for fiscal year 2025. Despite revenue growth of 17.3 percent, rising expenses significantly impacted financial results. Major costs included stock-in-trade purchases and a noticeable rise in finance costs.
Updated: 13-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:24 IST
Flipkart India Private Limited, the e-commerce giant under Walmart's umbrella, has reported consolidated losses expanding to Rs 5,189 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, as per data from Tofler.
While an email sent to Flipkart seeking comments on its financials went unanswered, the numbers reveal a sharp increase from Rs 4,248.3 crore in the last financial year.
This fiscal challenge comes despite a 17.3 percent revenue growth, which climbed to Rs 82,787.3 crore. However, expenses grew 17.4 percent, largely due to a spike in stock-in-trade purchases and a significant rise in finance costs.
