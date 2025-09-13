Flipkart's Financial Struggles Deepen Despite Revenue Growth
Flipkart India Private Limited, owned by Walmart, faced increased consolidated losses of Rs 5,189 crore in the fiscal year ending in March 2025. Despite a 17.3% revenue growth, reaching Rs 82,787.3 crore, the company's expenses also rose significantly. Flipkart Internet Private Limited reported reduced losses, indicating efforts to improve financial health.
Walmart-owned Flipkart India Private Limited reported a rise in consolidated losses to Rs 5,189 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, as per data from business intelligence platform Tofler.
Despite efforts to manage financials, the company's expenses increased by 17.4%, reaching Rs 88,121.4 crore, with stock purchases being the primary contributor. Revenue from operations rose by 17.3%, hitting Rs 82,787.3 crore.
On a brighter note, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, which manages the e-commerce marketplace, narrowed its losses to Rs 1,494.2 crore and reported a revenue jump to Rs 20,746 crore, indicative of strategic improvements in its standalone performance.
