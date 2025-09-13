Left Menu

Flipkart's Financial Struggles Deepen Despite Revenue Growth

Flipkart India Private Limited, owned by Walmart, faced increased consolidated losses of Rs 5,189 crore in the fiscal year ending in March 2025. Despite a 17.3% revenue growth, reaching Rs 82,787.3 crore, the company's expenses also rose significantly. Flipkart Internet Private Limited reported reduced losses, indicating efforts to improve financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:24 IST
Flipkart's Financial Struggles Deepen Despite Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Walmart-owned Flipkart India Private Limited reported a rise in consolidated losses to Rs 5,189 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, as per data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Despite efforts to manage financials, the company's expenses increased by 17.4%, reaching Rs 88,121.4 crore, with stock purchases being the primary contributor. Revenue from operations rose by 17.3%, hitting Rs 82,787.3 crore.

On a brighter note, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, which manages the e-commerce marketplace, narrowed its losses to Rs 1,494.2 crore and reported a revenue jump to Rs 20,746 crore, indicative of strategic improvements in its standalone performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin and Strategy

India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin a...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

 India
3
NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

 India
4
Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025