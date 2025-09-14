China's Strategic Moves: Semiconductor Investigations Amid US Talks

China has initiated two significant investigations into the American semiconductor industry on the brink of crucial trade discussions between the two countries in Spain this week. The diplomatic talks are set to address trade, national security, and ownership concerns surrounding the social media giant TikTok.

The Ministry of Commerce in China declared an anti-dumping probe targeting particular analog IC chips imported from the US, specifically pinpointing commodity interface IC chips and gate driver IC chips. These are predominantly manufactured by American firms like Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor.

Additionally, China's ministry has launched an anti-discrimination investigation into US-imposed measures affecting the Chinese semiconductor sector. These actions coincide with the US's recent move to add 23 Chinese companies to its 'entity list' of businesses facing limitations for allegedly threatening US national security and foreign policy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)