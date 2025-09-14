Left Menu

China's Strategic Moves: Semiconductor Investigations Amid US Talks

In a strategic maneuver, China launched two investigations into the US semiconductor industry ahead of critical trade talks in Spain. Amid tensions over security and technology, China scrutinizes US companies' roles in semiconductor imports as both nations attempt to resolve escalating trade disputes through diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:42 IST
China's Strategic Moves: Semiconductor Investigations Amid US Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China has initiated two significant investigations into the American semiconductor industry on the brink of crucial trade discussions between the two countries in Spain this week. The diplomatic talks are set to address trade, national security, and ownership concerns surrounding the social media giant TikTok.

The Ministry of Commerce in China declared an anti-dumping probe targeting particular analog IC chips imported from the US, specifically pinpointing commodity interface IC chips and gate driver IC chips. These are predominantly manufactured by American firms like Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor.

Additionally, China's ministry has launched an anti-discrimination investigation into US-imposed measures affecting the Chinese semiconductor sector. These actions coincide with the US's recent move to add 23 Chinese companies to its 'entity list' of businesses facing limitations for allegedly threatening US national security and foreign policy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

 India
2
High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

 Global
3
Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

 Global
4
Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025