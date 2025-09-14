TechnoSport's Ambitious Expansion: 300 New Stores on the Horizon!
TechnoSport plans to invest Rs 200 crore to open 300 exclusive stores across India over the next two years. With a strong foothold in Kolkata, it seeks to capitalize on a 40% annual growth rate driven by modern retail and e-commerce. The company also eyes robust revenues and product innovation.
TechnoSport, a rapidly growing Indian activewear brand, announced plans to invest Rs 200 crore to establish 300 exclusive outlets nationwide within two years. The initiative marks a shift from general trade to exclusive brand outlets, supported by a 40% compound annual growth rate since 2022.
CEO Pushpan Maity highlighted that the brand had inaugurated its 21st outlet in Kolkata, emphasizing the importance of eastern India, which is expected to house 30% of the new stores. Complementing this retail expansion, a Rs 100 crore investment will be directed towards a manufacturing facility in Odisha.
The Indian activewear market, valued at Rs 4,500 crore, offers a substantial opportunity for affordable, high-quality products. TechnoSport projects revenues of Rs 600 crore by FY'26, aiming for Rs 1,000 crore by FY'27, fueled by strategic growth in retail presence and product innovation.
