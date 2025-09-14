Car Tumbling Over Flyover in Delhi: A Minor Escape and Unrelated Mysteries

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday morning, a driver lost control of his vehicle on the Mukarba Chowk flyover in outer-north Delhi, leading to the car tumbling down onto the railway tracks. Miraculously, the driver, Sachin Chaudhary, walked away with only minor abrasions.

Authorities responded swiftly as the Samaypur Badli police were notified about the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hareshwar Swami, confirmed that the car rolled off the flyover after hitting the pavement, jumped the railing, and ended up overturned on the tracks below. Prompt action ensured that rail operations continued smoothly with the vehicle being swiftly cleared from the tracks.

In an intriguing twist, police also discovered a blue motorcycle at the same location. Officials emphasized that this was unrelated to the car accident, with no mishaps reported involving the two-wheeler. An investigation is underway to determine if the bike is stolen.