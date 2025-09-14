Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Alwar
Two young men were killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision involving two cars and a motorcycle in Alwar, Rajasthan. The accident occurred late Saturday near Bhura Siddh Hanuman temple. The SUV overturned after colliding, resulting in fatalities and sending two to the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:23 IST
A tragic accident in Alwar district claimed the lives of two young men and left two others injured, police reported this Sunday.
The collision unfolded late Saturday night when a speeding SUV exiting Bhura Siddh Hanuman temple collided head-on with a car approaching the temple.
The crash caused the SUV to topple over several times, striking a nearby motorcycle and leading to the death of the bike driver. The SUV driver also perished, while passengers in the other car sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the district hospital.
