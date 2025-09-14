Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Alwar

A tragic accident in Alwar district claimed the lives of two young men and left two others injured, police reported this Sunday.

The collision unfolded late Saturday night when a speeding SUV exiting Bhura Siddh Hanuman temple collided head-on with a car approaching the temple.

The crash caused the SUV to topple over several times, striking a nearby motorcycle and leading to the death of the bike driver. The SUV driver also perished, while passengers in the other car sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)