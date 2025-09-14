Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Alwar

Two young men were killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision involving two cars and a motorcycle in Alwar, Rajasthan. The accident occurred late Saturday near Bhura Siddh Hanuman temple. The SUV overturned after colliding, resulting in fatalities and sending two to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:23 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Alwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Alwar district claimed the lives of two young men and left two others injured, police reported this Sunday.

The collision unfolded late Saturday night when a speeding SUV exiting Bhura Siddh Hanuman temple collided head-on with a car approaching the temple.

The crash caused the SUV to topple over several times, striking a nearby motorcycle and leading to the death of the bike driver. The SUV driver also perished, while passengers in the other car sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects & Confrontations Highlight Agenda

PM Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects & Confrontations Highlight Agend...

 India
2
Rajasthan Education Minister Criticizes Congress Amid Assembly Camera Controversy

Rajasthan Education Minister Criticizes Congress Amid Assembly Camera Contro...

 India
3
Serial Imposter Posing as Crime Branch Officer Arrested in Delhi

Serial Imposter Posing as Crime Branch Officer Arrested in Delhi

 India
4
Empowering Assam: India's Push for Self-Reliance in Energy

Empowering Assam: India's Push for Self-Reliance in Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025