Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced efforts to reduce India's crude oil imports through enhanced fossil fuel exploration and green energy initiatives, including a new bioethanol refinery and semiconductor plant in Assam. He criticized Congress for past neglect, promoting BJP's developmental plans for the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's commitment to reducing crude oil imports by enhancing fossil fuel exploration and green energy initiatives. Addressing a rally in Assam's Numaligarh, Modi, after inaugurating projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, highlighted India's growing economy necessitating energy self-reliance.
He announced initiatives like the 'Samudra Manthan' for deep-sea reserves exploration and applauded India's jump to top ranks in solar energy production. Modi highlighted the newly inaugurated bamboo-based bioethanol refinery, which promises economic benefits for local farmers and tribals while boosting renewable energy sources.
Modi also took the opportunity to criticize Congress for past policies, while praising BJP's recognition of Assam's heritage and its efforts for tribal welfare. By developing infrastructure and renewable energy, the BJP government aims to make Assam an economic hub, enhancing trade and tourism in the region.
