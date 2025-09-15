From Stories to Art: Edify School Inspires Young Minds with Historic Elite World Records Achievements

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Edify School (Kanakapura Main Road), managed by the renowned Vasavi Vidyanikethan Trust, stands as a pioneer CBSE institution in Bengaluru, offering global infrastructure and holistic education. As the school proudly celebrates its 14th year of academic excellence, it is set to mark the occasion with a historic event, the "Edify World Records Festival 2025".

Dr. Manandi Suresh, Chairman of Edify School, stated that this one of a kind festival, will witness students showcasing their creativity, talent, and determination by attempting 3 Team Records and 28 Individual Records. The grand inauguration of the festival was held on August 30 and 31, 2025, while the record attempts are scheduled from September 26 to September 28, 2025, and October 11, 2025. The celebrations will conclude with a prestigious Citation Ceremony on October 12, 2025. All record attempts will be officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records. With this remarkable initiative, Edify School becomes the first institution in Karnataka to attempt 31 world records within a short span, setting an inspiring benchmark in the field of education and student achievement, Dr.Suresh concluded.

B.S. Arun Kumar, Secretary General of VVN Trust, proudly stated: Our school is dedicated to nurturing students with LSRW skills, while promoting holistic development. We emphasize creative thinking, English proficiency, memory enhancement, and overall personality growth.To showcase our students' literary abilities, we attempted a world record in the category 'Most Authors Contributing Maximum Fiction Short Stories to a Single Book'. A total of 389 students from Grade II to Grade XII contributed 754 unique stories, each reflecting imagination, originality, and moral insights. Following the submission, students participated in individual interviews with adjudicators from leading world record agencies. Every story underwent meticulous scrutiny to ensure authenticity and assess creative quality. After multiple rounds of evaluation, a panel of 10 adjudicators approved 321 authors and 645 stories for publication.The approved stories will be compiled into a book titled Glimmering Tales, which will be registered for copyright and assigned an ISBN. The book will be available in major bookstores and online platforms.

Glimmering Tales celebrates the creativity, imagination, and spirit of our young writers. This achievement reflects Edify School's commitment to discipline, perseverance, and literary excellence, inspiring children to dream big, embrace creativity, and pursue excellence, Arun Concluded. T. Srinivas, President of V.V.N. Trust, stated:We are proud to have undertaken our maiden world record attempt, 'Most Participants in a Book Review Relay in 12 Hours,' on Sunday, 31st August 2025, from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. A total of 394 students from Grade II to XII showcased their intellectual skills by presenting structured book reviews, covering summaries, advantages, disadvantages, ratings, and recommendations. This initiative promotes independent reading, critical thinking, and knowledge-sharing. After close monitoring by adjudicators, 365 students qualified as per world record norms. Beyond the record, the event nurtures confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for learning, he concluded.

P.V. Dwarakanath, Treasurer of V.V.N. Trust, proudly stated the extraordinary world record achievement of Sai Sannidhi S, Grade IV, daughter of Sujay S and Swapna R. Sai Sannidhi has written 101 short stories, each with distinct morals and titles, demonstrating her creativity, vision, and mission to achieve a world record in the category "Youngest to Publish a Fiction Book Containing the Most Short Stories." On August 30, 2025, Sai Sannidhi underwent an 11-hour continuous interview with a panel of 10 adjudicators from various world record agencies. After multiple rounds of evaluation, 101 stories were approved for publication. She has titled the book Tales of My Imagination. The book will be copyrighted, assigned an ISBN, and made available in major bookstores and online platforms, with the official release scheduled for October 12, 2025.

Her parents expressed immense pride, noting that the interview process was as rigorous as a UPSC examination, providing an invaluable platform for growth. This achievement marks a milestone for Sai Sannidhi and Edify School, inspiring young authors to embrace creativity, pursue excellence, and realize their limitless potential, he concluded. Shashikala Bai B.E., Principal of Edify School, state that, Shlok Mathur, Grade VII, has set a world record in the category 'Largest Origami Houses Mosaic' from August 29 to 30, 2025, Shlok dedicated 18 hours to create an extraordinary mosaic spanning 27 square meters (4.5m x 6m), using 9,500 origami houses crafted with love and precision.The mosaic depicts the portrait of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, symbolizing his wisdom and vision. This artistic marvel is a heartfelt tribute to the Missile Man of India, reflecting Shlok's creativity, focus, and dedication.This achievement not only honours a national icon but also inspires young learners to blend art with national pride, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence., she concluded.

Edify Schools series of world records serves as a testament to their ongoing commitment to excellence, creativity, and unity. With each new record, they continue to inspire and empower young minds, setting the stage for even more extraordinary accomplishments in the future.

