US tariff impact: Export Promotion Mission Scheme to be placed before Cabinet soon
The inter-ministerial consultations for the Export Promotion Mission have concluded and the proposal will soon be sent to the Union Cabinet seeking its approval, sources said.The government is considering support measures worth about Rs 25,000 crore for exporters under the Export Promotion Mission, announced in the Budget, for six financial years 2025-2031, PTI had reported citing sources last month.The mission, if approved, can help insulate domestic exporters from global trade uncertainties arising from Trump tariffs.
- Country:
- India
The inter-ministerial consultations for the Export Promotion Mission have concluded and the proposal will soon be sent to the Union Cabinet seeking its approval, sources said.
The government is considering support measures worth about Rs 25,000 crore for exporters under the Export Promotion Mission, announced in the Budget, for six financial years (2025-2031), PTI had reported citing sources last month.
The mission, if approved, can help insulate domestic exporters from global trade uncertainties arising from Trump tariffs. The US has imposed a hefty 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, starting August 27.
''So export promotion mission, you know, the inter-ministerial consultations have happened, and soon we will be going to cabinet. Already in the Budget, there was an announcement, and it would be a kind of a scheme which would be fungible,'' sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
National Quality Conclave Empowers 60,000 Sarpanchs via Digital Samvaad Platform
Investments worth Rs 4,000 cr confirmed by Japanese companies: Karnataka Minister
PM Modi Inaugurates ₹40,000 Cr Development Projects, Lays Foundation in Purnea
Majhi performs ground-breaking ceremony for 27 major industrial projects worth over Rs 25,000 cr
Delhi government to recruit over 1,000 doctors for Aarogya Mandirs