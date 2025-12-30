Left Menu

Grew Solar Shines Bright with Rs 2,000 Crore Deal

Grew Solar has received a significant order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, valued at over Rs 2,000 crore. The deal involves supplying 1,464.5 MW of solar modules across multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh. This marks a significant expansion for Grew Solar as it increases its Dudu plant capacity.

In a landmark development for the renewable energy sector, Grew Solar announced on Tuesday that it has secured a solar module supply order worth over Rs 2,000 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL).

The agreement entails Grew Solar supplying 1,464.5 MW of cutting-edge solar modules across various sites in Uttar Pradesh. This substantial order underscores the growing momentum in India's solar power initiatives.

Grew Solar is also ramping up its production capacity, with plans to expand its Dudu plant to 11 GW of module-making capacity. This expansion aligns with the broader renewable energy goals of NTPC REL, a key subsidiary under NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable wing of the power giant NTPC Ltd.

