Railway Board withdraws zones' powers to approve project feasibility studies, final location surveys

The Railway Board has withdrawn the authority previously entrusted to different zones to sanction feasibility studies and final location surveys of new projects, citing delays in timely communication with the Board, which in turn led to delays in replies to parliamentary questions and other important references.

In a recent letter addressed to the general managers (GMs) of all the zones, the Board said, ''It has been observed that zonal railways, after sanctioning feasibility studies and final location surveys (FLS), are not communicating the sanction orders to the Railway Board timely, which has led to delays in replies to parliamentary questions and other VIP references.

''Moreover, it has also been noticed that the zonal railways are approaching the Railway Board frequently for the grant of additional funds after the sanction of feasibility studies and final location surveys.'' It said that in view of these issues, ''the power to sanction feasibility studies (PET/RET surveys) and final location surveys given to the zonal railways vide letters under reference may be withdrawn and restored to the Railway Board''.

To fast-track the sanctioning and execution of new projects, the Board in October 2022 empowered the GMs and the divisional railway managers (DRMs) to approve these surveys and studies.

''The Railway Board has prepared a mission 3000 MT master plan to enhance the existing carrying capacity of about 1400 MT to 3000 MT within the next five to seven years. This requires planning, sanction, and consequent execution of a large number of capacity enhancement works, like doubling, multi-tracking/traffic facility works/yard re-modelling as well as setting up of new lines,'' the Board's October 2022 letter said.

''To achieve the required pace of work, the existing systems need to be re-engineered to enable fast-tracking of project delivery,'' it added.

To achieve the purpose, it said, ''DRMs/GMs are empowered to sanction feasibility studies for required projects in their division/zonal railways, considering coal, port connectivity, revenue potential for cargo loading, etc., subject to availability of funds.'' In another letter dated May 2023, the Board reiterated its October 2022 decision and further empowered the GMs to sanction final location surveys as well. ''Zonal railways are empowered to sanction feasibility studies and works for preparation of DRP (detailed project report). Railways can sanction final location surveys (FLS) for feasible projects with the approval of GMs. Proposal for sanction of FLS involving more than one zonal railway shall continue to be dealt by the Railway Board as per the extent provision,'' the letter dated May 2023 said.

