Shimmering Discoveries: Gold Reserves Unearthed in Odisha
Gold reserves of about 1,996 kg have been discovered in Odisha's Deogarh and Keonjhar districts. State minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena revealed that the Geological Survey of India conducted a survey in these regions. The Odisha government is considering extraction based on economic and geological viability.
In astonishing news for the mining sector, Odisha has revealed the discovery of substantial gold reserves totaling approximately 1,996 kg in the Deogarh and Keonjhar districts.
The state's steel and mines minister, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, announced these findings during a recent assembly session, highlighting deposits of nearly 1,685 kg identified in Deogarh's Adash area and 311.07 kg in Keonjhar's Gopur region.
These discoveries were made by the Geological Survey of India, with surveys conducted independently and in collaboration with the state's directorate of mines and geology. Jena stated that potential extraction efforts would hinge on the deposits' economic and geological viability.
