Flipkart Bolsters Consumer Trust with CCPA Compliance
Flipkart has completed a self-audit to ensure compliance with CCPA guidelines, enhancing its commitment to consumer trust and transparent shopping. This declaration was submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The initiative underscores Flipkart's dedication to ethical practices and its role in fostering a transparent digital economy in India.
In a move to solidify consumer trust, Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce giant, has aligned itself with CCPA guidelines. This alignment emphasizes Flipkart's dedication to transparency and accountability in consumer interactions. The comprehensive self-audit declaration was submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, marking a step forward in ethical e-commerce practices.
The Flipkart Group, which includes Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, has consistently invested in policies and training to empower consumers with clear choices. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, affirmed the group's commitment to upholding high compliance standards and fostering a responsible digital marketplace aligning with the government's vision.
Ms. Nidhi Khare, IAS, Hon'ble Secretary, commended Flipkart's proactive approach in addressing dark patterns and setting a benchmark for other platforms. Flipkart aims to work closely with the government to shape a transparent digital economy, ensuring consumers can shop with confidence and ease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flipkart Group Reinforces Consumer Trust with Successful Self-Audit
Albanian AI Minister Sparks Transparency Debate
Navalny Poisoning: Widow Demands Transparency
NHAI Tightens RFP Norms to Ensure Quality, Transparency in Highway Projects
Govt Launches Special Campaign 5.0 to Boost Cleanliness and Transparency