Mumbai Metro-4 Gears Up for Test Run

The Mumbai Metro-4 is set for its first test run on a 10-km section in Thane city, scheduled for September 22. The completed stretch between Cadbury Junction and Kasarvadavali marks a significant milestone in Mumbai's transport development. This event highlights progress in the city's metro network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited first test run of the Mumbai Metro-4 on a 10-km section in Thane is scheduled for September 22, according to an announcement from Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik's office.

The completed section between Cadbury Junction and Kasarvadavali represents a crucial development in the project and will be put through its first trial on Monday, offering a glimpse into the future of Mumbai's urban transport network.

This significant step forward underscores ongoing efforts to enhance the city's connectivity and ease the commuting woes of its residents.

