Mumbai Metro-4 Gears Up for Test Run
The Mumbai Metro-4 is set for its first test run on a 10-km section in Thane city, scheduled for September 22. The completed stretch between Cadbury Junction and Kasarvadavali marks a significant milestone in Mumbai's transport development. This event highlights progress in the city's metro network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The eagerly awaited first test run of the Mumbai Metro-4 on a 10-km section in Thane is scheduled for September 22, according to an announcement from Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik's office.
The completed section between Cadbury Junction and Kasarvadavali represents a crucial development in the project and will be put through its first trial on Monday, offering a glimpse into the future of Mumbai's urban transport network.
This significant step forward underscores ongoing efforts to enhance the city's connectivity and ease the commuting woes of its residents.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: The Epicenter of India's Wealth Boom
Maharashtra Leads Charge in Green Steel Revolution with Massive Investment
Swift Action Averts Bogus Voter Surge in Maharashtra's Rajura
Maharashtra's Path to Balance: Ajit Pawar's Debt Rebuttal
Maharashtra's 'Golden Data': Revolutionizing Citizen Information Access