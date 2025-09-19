Mumbai Metro-4 Gears Up for Test Run

The eagerly awaited first test run of the Mumbai Metro-4 on a 10-km section in Thane is scheduled for September 22, according to an announcement from Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik's office.

The completed section between Cadbury Junction and Kasarvadavali represents a crucial development in the project and will be put through its first trial on Monday, offering a glimpse into the future of Mumbai's urban transport network.

This significant step forward underscores ongoing efforts to enhance the city's connectivity and ease the commuting woes of its residents.