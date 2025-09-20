Dubai Becomes a Hub for Indian Higher Education Expansion

Dubai is solidifying its status as a prime destination for Indian higher education institutions seeking global growth. The recent opening of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's inaugural international campus in Dubai International Academic City marks a pivotal moment in this trend. This initiative highlights Dubai's ambition to broaden its international influence by offering Indian universities a mix of top-tier academics, cultural closeness, and strategic location advantages. Data from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) 2024-2025 report indicates that 42% of Dubai's international higher education enrollees are Indian students. In the past year, higher education enrolments in Dubai surged by 20%, reaching a record high of 42,026 students.

Dubai's Education 33 (E33) strategy aims for international students to constitute 50% of its total student population by 2033. Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIMA, remarked, 'The inauguration of our Dubai campus is a pivotal moment in IIMA's journey. This expansion allows us to bring the Institute's academic excellence and thought leadership to a truly global platform.'

The opening of IIM-A's Dubai campus is part of a larger movement, with Indian institutions like Symbiosis Dubai, the first Indian university in the UAE with full program accreditation by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Symbiosis Dubai recently celebrated its first anniversary in a grand event at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, attended by Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Hon'ble Minister of Education. The celebration included the Orientation Day for the 2025-2026 academic year, welcoming new students and expanding the Symbiosis Dubai family. Pro Chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar of Symbiosis International University stated, 'In just one year, we've grown into a hub where students from around the world experience academic excellence and a sense of belonging—a home away from home.' Inaugurated in November 2024 by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, Symbiosis Dubai has emerged as a pioneering institution under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement.