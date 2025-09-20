Hi PATH App: A Revolutionary Shift in Student Assessments and Teacher Empowerment

The Global Education & Training Institute (GETI), a pivotal player in India's educational transformation, has unveiled the Hi PATH App at the conclusion of its Ed Leadership International Roundtable. Announced on September 17, the app promises to revolutionize how student assessments are conducted across the nation.

Specially crafted for educators, the Hi PATH App utilizes Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) to deliver immediate insights into student progress, allowing teachers to provide tailored support without increasing their workload. Initially aimed at Grade 5 and below, it targets over 10,000 schools, primarily those utilizing GETI's ALfA pedagogy framework.

The roundtable also heralded the PATH Movement launch—a framework to transform classrooms with a focus on Purposeful Learning, Active Classrooms, Transformative Outcomes, and Holistic Growth, aligning with the NEP 2020 and SDG 4 reforms. The initiative attracted over 1,000 educators from across regions.