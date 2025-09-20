Cyberattack Disrupts Europe's Major Airports

Operations at major European airports were disrupted due to a cyberattack on Collins Aerospace, affecting check-in and boarding systems. Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports reported significant delays and cancellations.

The attack on Collins Aerospace's MUSE software, part of RTX, was identified as cyber-related, though no responsible party was named. Airports reverted to manual check-in to mitigate impact.

Cybersecurity experts highlighted vulnerabilities in third-party infrastructure. The British National Cyber Security Centre and Germany's BSI were involved in addressing the issue, while passengers faced challenges and manual procedures at airports.