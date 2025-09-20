Cyberattack Disrupts Europe's Major Airports
A cyberattack on Collins Aerospace disrupted check-in systems at major European airports, including Heathrow, causing flight delays and cancellations. The attack, affecting several airlines, highlighted vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Passengers experienced extended delays as airports reverted to manual operations while working to resolve the issue.
Operations at major European airports were disrupted due to a cyberattack on Collins Aerospace, affecting check-in and boarding systems. Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports reported significant delays and cancellations.
The attack on Collins Aerospace's MUSE software, part of RTX, was identified as cyber-related, though no responsible party was named. Airports reverted to manual check-in to mitigate impact.
Cybersecurity experts highlighted vulnerabilities in third-party infrastructure. The British National Cyber Security Centre and Germany's BSI were involved in addressing the issue, while passengers faced challenges and manual procedures at airports.
