Evelyn Palla: Breaking New Ground as Deutsche Bahn's First Female CEO

Evelyn Palla, the current board member for regional transport at Deutsche Bahn, is set to make history as the company's first female CEO, insiders revealed on Saturday.

Despite no official comments from the transport ministry or Deutsche Bahn, Palla's appointment follows outgoing CEO Richard Lutz's challenging tenure marked by under-investment and delays.

Bild, a German tabloid, first reported the development, hinting at an announcement by transport minister Patrick Schnieder slated for Monday.