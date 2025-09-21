Evelyn Palla: Breaking New Ground as Deutsche Bahn's First Female CEO
Evelyn Palla will reportedly become Deutsche Bahn's new CEO, marking a historic appointment as the first female to lead the German railway giant. Palla, currently a board member for regional transport, has a strong background in the energy and transportation sectors. An official announcement is expected soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:07 IST
Evelyn Palla, the current board member for regional transport at Deutsche Bahn, is set to make history as the company's first female CEO, insiders revealed on Saturday.
Despite no official comments from the transport ministry or Deutsche Bahn, Palla's appointment follows outgoing CEO Richard Lutz's challenging tenure marked by under-investment and delays.
Bild, a German tabloid, first reported the development, hinting at an announcement by transport minister Patrick Schnieder slated for Monday.
Advertisement