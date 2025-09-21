Left Menu

Countdown to Carbon Tax: Indian Exporters Brace for EU's CBAM Impact

With the EU set to impose a carbon tax in 100 days, Indian exporters face challenges due to unpreparedness. The CBAM levy targets multiple products with implications for steel and aluminum exports. India must urgently address policy gaps and seek fair treatment under the India-EU trade pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:04 IST
Countdown to Carbon Tax: Indian Exporters Brace for EU's CBAM Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union is preparing to impose a carbon tax on several products, and Indian exporters find themselves unprepared as the deadline approaches in 100 days. This move by the EU is part of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) levy, set to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Initially focused on industries like steel, aluminum, and cement, the CBAM aims to align carbon costs between EU-made and imported goods. However, Indian exporters, particularly in steel and aluminum, are at risk of facing a severe financial hit due to the absence of significant government measures to mitigate this new cost.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has highlighted India's lack of progress in readiness for CBAM compliance. With a decline in exports to the EU and no significant policy initiatives launched, experts urge immediate steps, including fast-tracking domestic carbon credit mechanisms and negotiating with the EU for more favorable transition terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
2
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India
3
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
4
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025