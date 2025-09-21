Left Menu

Cyberattack Disrupts Major European Airports' Operations

A cyberattack targeted check-in systems across major European airports, causing widespread disruptions. Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels airports experienced delays and cancellations, although most operations were restored by Sunday. The attack affected the MUSE software by Collins Aerospace, prompting investigations into the cyber incident's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:31 IST
Cyberattack Disrupts Major European Airports' Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European airports scrambled on Sunday to regain normalcy after hackers targeted key check-in systems, throwing operations into disarray. London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, was among those hit, as well as airports in Berlin and Brussels.

The cyberattack struck Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, which supplies crucial check-in and boarding systems. Officials reported the situation was stabilizing by Sunday morning, though some delays persisted as authorities launched investigations into the cyber breach.

Brussels Airport faced flight cancellations, with 45 of 257 flights scrubbed, though most delays were kept manageable. Passengers without online check-in faced longer wait times. The incident highlights the increasing vulnerability of key sectors, with recent cyberattacks targeting healthcare and automotive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

