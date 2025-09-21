Cyberattack Disrupts Major European Airports' Operations

European airports scrambled on Sunday to regain normalcy after hackers targeted key check-in systems, throwing operations into disarray. London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, was among those hit, as well as airports in Berlin and Brussels.

The cyberattack struck Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, which supplies crucial check-in and boarding systems. Officials reported the situation was stabilizing by Sunday morning, though some delays persisted as authorities launched investigations into the cyber breach.

Brussels Airport faced flight cancellations, with 45 of 257 flights scrubbed, though most delays were kept manageable. Passengers without online check-in faced longer wait times. The incident highlights the increasing vulnerability of key sectors, with recent cyberattacks targeting healthcare and automotive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)