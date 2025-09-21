Left Menu

Elderly Woman Tragically Killed in Thane Bus Accident

An 83-year-old woman, Asha Ashok Manjrekar, was killed by a bus in Thane City, Maharashtra. The incident took place at a bus stop near a bridge on September 18. The bus driver fled the scene, prompting police to register a case and launch a search for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:46 IST
Tragedy struck in Thane City, Maharashtra, when a bus accident claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman. Asha Ashok Manjrekar was standing by a bus stop near a bridge when a bus, driven recklessly, hit her, killing her instantly.

The incident, which occurred on September 18, has led police to register a case against the unidentified bus driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Authorities are now conducting an active search for the driver, as the community grieves the sudden loss of one of its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

