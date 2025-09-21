Elderly Woman Tragically Killed in Thane Bus Accident
An 83-year-old woman, Asha Ashok Manjrekar, was killed by a bus in Thane City, Maharashtra. The incident took place at a bus stop near a bridge on September 18. The bus driver fled the scene, prompting police to register a case and launch a search for the driver.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Thane City, Maharashtra, when a bus accident claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman. Asha Ashok Manjrekar was standing by a bus stop near a bridge when a bus, driven recklessly, hit her, killing her instantly.
The incident, which occurred on September 18, has led police to register a case against the unidentified bus driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Authorities are now conducting an active search for the driver, as the community grieves the sudden loss of one of its members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's One-Stop Portal: Access All Government Schemes
OBC Protest Erupts in Maharashtra Over Maratha Quota
Massive Red Sandalwood Seizure Exposes Smuggling Racket in Maharashtra
Maharashtra to Recruit 5,500 Assistant Professors by March 2026
Hacked Social Media Account Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns in Maharashtra