Elderly Woman Tragically Killed in Thane Bus Accident

Tragedy struck in Thane City, Maharashtra, when a bus accident claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman. Asha Ashok Manjrekar was standing by a bus stop near a bridge when a bus, driven recklessly, hit her, killing her instantly.

The incident, which occurred on September 18, has led police to register a case against the unidentified bus driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Authorities are now conducting an active search for the driver, as the community grieves the sudden loss of one of its members.

