Congress vs. Modi: GST Reforms Stir Political Debate

The Congress accuses Prime Minister Modi of monopolizing GST amendments. They criticize GST reforms as insufficient, citing unresolved compensation demands and the burden on essential goods. As new GST rates take effect, Modi emphasizes 'swadeshi' products, while Congress demands further reform to address economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian political landscape is abuzz as the Congress party takes a strong stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent GST amendments. Accusing Modi of taking sole ownership of the changes and disregarding their demands for extended compensation, the Congress labeled the reforms as mere 'band-aid' solutions to deeper issues.

As the new GST rates begin, slashing taxes on around 375 items, Modi advocates for 'swadeshi' goods, promising a 'double bonanza' with tax exemptions during Navaratri. However, Congress remains unimpressed, criticizing the government's past GST policies on essentials and calling for an apology.

Citing unresolved challenges like MSME concerns and sector-specific issues in textiles and tourism, Congress leaders emphasize the need for a comprehensive GST overhaul and question the impact on private investments. The reforms have sparked a fiery exchange as India braces for the economic implications.

