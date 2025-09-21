Left Menu

GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economic Growth and Self-Reliance

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the second phase of GST reforms, set to begin on September 22, will significantly bolster India's economic growth and support the vision for a self-reliant nation. At a cultural event in Mumbai, he praised PM Modi's leadership in shaping a new India.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the second phase of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will accelerate India's economic growth, benefiting common citizens and strengthening the country's path towards self-reliance.

Speaking at a cultural event in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, Fadnavis extolled the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that his governance over the past 11 years has provided a new direction for economic development and poverty reduction.

GST reforms, commencing on September 22, promise to reduce prices and initiate a 'festival of savings,' aligning with the vision of 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by PM Modi. The reforms emphasize promoting 'swadeshi' products, aiming for overall prosperity.

