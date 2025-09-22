Gatwick's Second Runway: A New Era for UK Aviation
The UK's government has approved Gatwick Airport's expansion, including a second runway project valued at £2.2 billion. This approval, backed by VINCI Airports, aims to meet future aviation demands, creating 14,000 jobs. The project must navigate opposition from environmental groups while aligning with sustainable fuel policies.
The UK government has given the green light for the development of a second runway at London Gatwick Airport, a project estimated to cost £2.2 billion. This follows initial support expressed in February, as the country looks to bolster its aviation infrastructure.
Transport Minister Heidi Alexander confirmed the decision, paving the way for increased passenger capacity by the 2030s. The approval allows Gatwick's existing northern runway to be used routinely, a move welcomed by Steven Wingate of VINCI Airports, a major stakeholder.
Though the project promises economic gains and job creation, it faces potential legal challenges from local communities and environmental groups. The government maintains that sustainable aviation fuels will help align such expansions with net-zero carbon goals, as evidenced by similar support for Heathrow's growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
