Turkey Lifts Additional Tariffs on U.S. Imports
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:28 IST
Turkey has lifted additional tariffs that were previously imposed on several products originating from the United States. This decision was announced by the Official Gazette and the Trade Ministry on Monday.
The products affected by the tariffs included passenger cars, fruit, rice, tobacco, some alcoholic beverages, some solid fuels, and certain chemical products.
This move may positively impact trade relations between Turkey and the United States, potentially fostering greater economic collaboration between the two countries.
