XISS Celebrates 70 Years of Leadership: A Conclave on Ethics in the Digital Era

In a landmark celebration, the Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) in Ranchi hosted its Platinum Jubilee with a One-Day Conclave titled 'Profit with Purpose - Leading Ethically in the Digital Age' at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. The event, organized in collaboration with the Alumni Association of XISS (AAXISS), Delhi-NCR Chapter, brought together industry stalwarts, academic partners, alumni, and students to re-envision XISS's pivotal role in cultivating socially responsible leaders.

The conclave marked seven decades of XISS's significant contributions to national development through transformative education and social service. Opening with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by distinguished guests, the event set the stage for meaningful dialogues on ethical business practices, sustainability, and innovation. Dr Joseph Marianus Kujur, SJ, Director of XISS, delivered an inspiring welcome address, reflecting on the institution's journey from its founding in 1955 to its future aspirations. He emphasized XISS's unyielding mission to instill conscience, compassion, competence, commitment, and character in its students.

Dr Kujur further underscored the enduring impact of XISS as a pioneer in social work and management education, particularly in central India. The institution has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of society and industry, offering diverse postgraduate programs and looking ahead to evolve as Xavier University with a focus on global engagement. Panel discussions and interactive sessions highlighted themes of sustainable business practices and technological innovation, further cementing the conclave's focus on ethical leadership in today's digital landscape.