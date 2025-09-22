Left Menu

Festive Cheer Fuels India's Travel Industry Amid Challenges

India's travel industry is witnessing a surge driven by Gen Z and spiritual tourism, despite disruptions from geopolitical tensions and a recent Air India crash. The festive season is expected to boost bookings, with millennials and Gen Z showing strong demand for leisure travel, says Cleartrip's Manjari Singhal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:44 IST
Festive Cheer Fuels India's Travel Industry Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's travel industry is experiencing a resurgence, driven predominantly by Gen Z travelers and a rise in spiritual tourism. Despite recent setbacks, such as geopolitical tensions and an Air India crash, the sector is gearing up for a boost courtesy of the festive season, according to a top Cleartrip executive.

The beginning of the year showed unprecedented growth, but disruptions in mid-year flattened the trajectory. However, Cleartrip's Chief Growth and Business Officer, Manjari Singhal, noted an upswing since August, with millennials and Gen Z propelling demand, signaling a positive outlook.

The industry anticipates government policies to further enhance growth, particularly by reducing airport costs to aid airlines in increasing capacity. Additionally, new destinations in Southeast Asia are enticing Indian travelers, diversifying their options amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
2
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India
3
SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expeditious probe into June 12 Air India crash.

SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expe...

 India
4
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025