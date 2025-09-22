Festive Cheer Fuels India's Travel Industry Amid Challenges

India's travel industry is experiencing a resurgence, driven predominantly by Gen Z travelers and a rise in spiritual tourism. Despite recent setbacks, such as geopolitical tensions and an Air India crash, the sector is gearing up for a boost courtesy of the festive season, according to a top Cleartrip executive.

The beginning of the year showed unprecedented growth, but disruptions in mid-year flattened the trajectory. However, Cleartrip's Chief Growth and Business Officer, Manjari Singhal, noted an upswing since August, with millennials and Gen Z propelling demand, signaling a positive outlook.

The industry anticipates government policies to further enhance growth, particularly by reducing airport costs to aid airlines in increasing capacity. Additionally, new destinations in Southeast Asia are enticing Indian travelers, diversifying their options amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.