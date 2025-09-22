Left Menu

Myntra Enables Direct B2B Purchases This Festive Season

Myntra announced a new feature allowing registered businesses to directly purchase fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products from its website. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and credibility, providing GST-enabled benefits and streamlining bulk purchases for retailers. The rollout will occur in phases, improving B2B customer experience.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Myntra has introduced a significant update for registered businesses, enabling them to purchase fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products directly from its platform. This change comes ahead of the festive season, promising enhanced ease and speed for retailers and businesses.

The initiative is designed to grant access to a wide range of selections from thousands of brands, offering GST-compliant benefits to streamline small and bulk business purchases, according to a statement by the company. This move aims to resolve transparency and credibility issues for brand partners while ensuring supply reliability for business shoppers.

The phased rollout is already underway, with the first phase activating instant GST-compliant invoicing. The subsequent phase will focus on supporting bulk-order handling and optimizing the supply chain for B2B customers, fortifying Myntra's ecosystem for a better end-user service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

