Cleartrip Unveils Exciting Travel Deals for Big Billion Days 2025

Cleartrip has launched enticing travel offers for the Big Billion Days 2025 under the campaign #PricesJoKarDeSabkiChutti, aiming to inspire travel with limited-time deals, hotel selections, and savings on services. As a Flipkart company, Cleartrip positions itself as a leading travel innovator in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:10 IST
Cleartrip Unveils Unmissable Festive Travel Deals for The Big Billion Days 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cleartrip, a Flipkart-backed enterprise, has announced a thrilling array of travel deals as a part of its Big Billion Days 2025 campaign, #PricesJoKarDeSabkiChutti. This initiative seeks to motivate increased travel among customers by offering exclusive, time-limited deals, an expansive range of hotel choices, and further savings on additional services.

Launched in July 2006 and recently ranked as the second top online travel agency according to a VIDEC study, Cleartrip aims to revolutionize the travel tech industry with its innovative solutions. Acquired by Flipkart in April 2021, Cleartrip is improving options for customers seeking comprehensive travel solutions.

By integrating user-friendly products with an emphasis on customer experience, Cleartrip delivers a distinct edge through a combination of flights, accommodations, and transport options, providing travelers with competitive pricing and a wide array of choices, ensuring an enriching travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

