GHV Infra Expands Horizons with UAE Subsidiary Launch
GHV Infra Projects Ltd has launched a subsidiary in the UAE to capitalize on international market opportunities. The new entity, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, is based in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. Additionally, GHV is reorganizing its equity shares and announced a major redevelopment order in India.
- Country:
- India
Infrastructure giant GHV Infra Projects Ltd has unveiled its strategic expansion into international markets by establishing a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. The new entity, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, is positioned in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, aiming to tap into the lucrative Middle Eastern infrastructure sector.
The company has highlighted significant investments in the region as a motivating factor for this venture, indicating readiness to participate in the booming construction opportunities. This strategic move aligns with GHV's commitment to broadening its business scope beyond Indian borders.
Moreover, GHV Infra Projects is also restructuring its financial operations, as its board approved the subdivision of equity shares and announced a 3:2 bonus issue. Notably, GHV secured a Rs 120 crore redevelopment contract for a railway station in Jharkhand, reinforcing its domestic market strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly Returns: Eden Gardens Expansion and Future Plans
Chakr Innovation Secures $23M for Global Expansion and R&D Boost
Global Leaders Poised to Acknowledge Palestinian State Amidst Middle East Tensions
Encircled by Expansion: The Bedouin's Struggle for Home
SLMG Beverages Eyes Growth Amid Unseasonal Challenges and Expansion Plans