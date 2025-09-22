GHV Infra Expands Horizons with UAE Subsidiary Launch

Infrastructure giant GHV Infra Projects Ltd has unveiled its strategic expansion into international markets by establishing a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. The new entity, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, is positioned in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, aiming to tap into the lucrative Middle Eastern infrastructure sector.

The company has highlighted significant investments in the region as a motivating factor for this venture, indicating readiness to participate in the booming construction opportunities. This strategic move aligns with GHV's commitment to broadening its business scope beyond Indian borders.

Moreover, GHV Infra Projects is also restructuring its financial operations, as its board approved the subdivision of equity shares and announced a 3:2 bonus issue. Notably, GHV secured a Rs 120 crore redevelopment contract for a railway station in Jharkhand, reinforcing its domestic market strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)