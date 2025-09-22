Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious GST 2.0 Awareness Drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announces a month-long awareness campaign on 'GST 2.0' reforms, highlighting the benefits of reduced prices through the revamped tax regime with state-wide meetings aimed at enlightening citizens about the advantages of lowered taxes on essential commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote fiscal awareness, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a month-long campaign on the revamped 'GST 2.0' reforms. The initiative aims to inform the public about the benefits of reduced prices afforded by the restructured indirect tax system.

The GST Council's extensive overhaul included slashing taxes on everyday items such as hair oil, corn flakes, and personal health insurance. The Chief Minister announced plans to conduct 65,000 outreach meetings, emphasizing the campaign's reach, which includes door-to-door information drives and engagements at educational institutions.

Naidu underscored that these reforms are projected to bring national benefits of Rs 2.25 lakh crore and Rs 8000 crore to Andhra Pradesh. Promoting 'Make in India,' he encouraged citizens to support Indian brands, fostering domestic growth and self-reliance, with aspirations for India to top the global economy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

