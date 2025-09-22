Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious GST 2.0 Awareness Drive

In a significant move to promote fiscal awareness, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a month-long campaign on the revamped 'GST 2.0' reforms. The initiative aims to inform the public about the benefits of reduced prices afforded by the restructured indirect tax system.

The GST Council's extensive overhaul included slashing taxes on everyday items such as hair oil, corn flakes, and personal health insurance. The Chief Minister announced plans to conduct 65,000 outreach meetings, emphasizing the campaign's reach, which includes door-to-door information drives and engagements at educational institutions.

Naidu underscored that these reforms are projected to bring national benefits of Rs 2.25 lakh crore and Rs 8000 crore to Andhra Pradesh. Promoting 'Make in India,' he encouraged citizens to support Indian brands, fostering domestic growth and self-reliance, with aspirations for India to top the global economy by 2047.

