India Accelerates Towards Sustainable Mobility at Energy Conference

At the 6th International Energy Conference and Exhibition, industry leaders highlighted India's steady progress towards cleaner mobility, with a firm emphasis on alternative fuels and renewable energies to lessen dependence on crude oil imports.

Puneet Anand of Hyundai Motor India noted that the auto industry is pioneering the adoption of emerging clean technologies like CNG, electric, flex-fuel, and hydrogen-powered vehicles to contribute to India's carbon-neutral goals by 2070.

Tarun Sawhney of Triveni Engineering emphasized LNG's potential for heavy-duty transportation, promoting longer journeys without recharging. Concurrently, the push for ethanol blending beyond E20 signifies a transformative shift in fuel options for consumers, aligning with the broader vision for India's energy transition.

Neerav Nanavaty from BluPine Energy underscored the critical role of renewable energy in achieving India's national ambitions, calling for continued policy support to streamline transmission and manufacturing, fostering an independent domestic energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)