Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

Metro Railway Kolkata reported that over 1.5 crore commuters used its services from August 22 to September 21, highlighting its status as a favored mode of transport. The Blue Line recorded the highest footfall, with significant usage on the Green and Yellow Lines as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:51 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata has confirmed its status as the city's preferred public transport, with over 1.5 crore commuters using its service between August 22 and September 21.

Despite September 21 being a Sunday, the transport system logged a substantial passenger count of more than 5.21 lakh, notably with 4.04 lakh opting for the Blue Line.

The Green and Yellow Lines also saw significant numbers, reflecting the Metro's reliable and efficient services, especially convenient for tourists during the festive season with the introduction of Tourist Smart Cards for unlimited travel.

