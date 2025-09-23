Left Menu

Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

Copenhagen and Oslo airports faced disruptions due to drone sightings, halting operations for several hours. Authorities are investigating possible links between the incidents. The disruption is the latest in a series of European airport disturbances, following a cyberattack last Friday impacting major airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:22 IST
Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Operations at Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in Nordic countries, were briefly halted due to drone sightings. Both take-offs and landings were suspended for nearly four hours before the airport resumed normal activities early Tuesday. Oslo Airport faced a similar issue, reopening shortly after closing its airspace under similar circumstances.

Authorities from Denmark and Norway are collaborating to investigate any potential connections between the drone sightings at the two airports. The airspace at Oslo was cleared for reopening by 3:22 a.m., with all flights having been rerouted during the airport's closure.

The drone disturbances follow recent disruptions across European airports, including a cyberattack that affected systems at Heathrow and other major airports over the weekend. Previous incidents in 2018 at Gatwick stranded thousands of passengers due to drone-related interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

