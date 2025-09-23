Left Menu

Drone Disruption: Nordic Airports Grounded

Drones flown by an unknown operator shut down Copenhagen and Oslo airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Both airports, key travel hubs in the Nordic region, were closed for several hours due to drone sightings, though no suspects have been identified yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:54 IST
Drone Disruption: Nordic Airports Grounded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish police have reported that the drones which disrupted operations at the country's major airport were flown by what they describe as 'a capable operator.' Investigations are ongoing, yet no suspects have been identified following the incident.

The closures affected Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the busiest in the Nordic region, as their airspace became compromised late Monday night. This led to significant travel disruptions, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and forcing flights to be diverted.

At Copenhagen Airport, operations were suspended for four hours due to sightings of two or three large drones, according to officials. Meanwhile, Oslo Airport experienced a three-hour closure following two separate drone sightings, as confirmed by local police forces.

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

 India
2
Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Region

Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Re...

 India
3
Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concerns

Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concer...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025