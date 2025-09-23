Drone Disruption: Nordic Airports Grounded

Danish police have reported that the drones which disrupted operations at the country's major airport were flown by what they describe as 'a capable operator.' Investigations are ongoing, yet no suspects have been identified following the incident.

The closures affected Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the busiest in the Nordic region, as their airspace became compromised late Monday night. This led to significant travel disruptions, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and forcing flights to be diverted.

At Copenhagen Airport, operations were suspended for four hours due to sightings of two or three large drones, according to officials. Meanwhile, Oslo Airport experienced a three-hour closure following two separate drone sightings, as confirmed by local police forces.