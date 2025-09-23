Left Menu

Droning Disruptions: Unauthorized Flights Strand Thousands at Nordic Airports

Drones caused chaos at Copenhagen and Oslo airports, grounding flights and stranding thousands. Danish police described the operator as skilled, seeking attention, with links to incidents unconfirmed. The chaos, amid cyberattacks on other European airports, highlights vulnerabilities in airport operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:35 IST
Droning Disruptions: Unauthorized Flights Strand Thousands at Nordic Airports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling turn of events, drones forced the closure of Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the busiest in the Nordic region, stranding tens of thousands of passengers. The Danish police remarked on what appears to be an exhibition of technical prowess.

Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen stated the drones were manipulated by "a capable operator," though no suspects have been identified yet. This unforeseen incident led to a four-hour shutdown at Copenhagen Airport and a three-hour halt at Oslo, causing a ripple effect of flight delays and cancellations.

This drone disturbance came alongside disruptions in other European airports due to a recent cyberattack, revealing vulnerabilities in the aviation sector. Such events underscore the urgent need for increased security measures and preparedness against tech-maritime threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

 India
2
Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Region

Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Re...

 India
3
Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concerns

Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concer...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025