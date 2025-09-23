Droning Disruptions: Unauthorized Flights Strand Thousands at Nordic Airports

In a startling turn of events, drones forced the closure of Copenhagen and Oslo airports, the busiest in the Nordic region, stranding tens of thousands of passengers. The Danish police remarked on what appears to be an exhibition of technical prowess.

Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen stated the drones were manipulated by "a capable operator," though no suspects have been identified yet. This unforeseen incident led to a four-hour shutdown at Copenhagen Airport and a three-hour halt at Oslo, causing a ripple effect of flight delays and cancellations.

This drone disturbance came alongside disruptions in other European airports due to a recent cyberattack, revealing vulnerabilities in the aviation sector. Such events underscore the urgent need for increased security measures and preparedness against tech-maritime threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)