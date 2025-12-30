New Inflight Biosecurity Video Warns Passengers to Protect NZ’s Borders

New Zealand has launched an updated inflight biosecurity video aimed at delivering a clear and urgent message to all international air passengers about their responsibility to protect the country’s primary industries and unique natural environment. Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the new video reinforces the importance of vigilance at the border, particularly as international travel volumes continue to rise.

The refreshed video places strong emphasis on the requirement for travellers to declare or dispose of any biosecurity risk items before arriving in New Zealand. These include food, plant material and animal products, which can pose serious threats if brought into the country without approval.

According to the minister, biosecurity risks such as foot and mouth disease or the brown marmorated stink bug could have devastating consequences for New Zealand’s economy. The country’s primary sector generates around $60 billion in export revenue, and any major incursion could severely impact agriculture, horticulture and rural livelihoods, as well as the wider economy.

In addition to highlighting the risks, the video provides clear guidance on how to correctly complete the New Zealand Traveller Declaration. This is intended to support a smoother and more effective border screening process, ensuring potential risks are identified early while also improving passenger flow at airports.

Biosecurity New Zealand has distributed the updated video to international airlines, requesting it replace the existing version currently shown on inflight entertainment systems. The original video has been in use since 2019 and is viewed by more than six million passengers each year, making it a key tool in raising awareness before travellers arrive.

While maintaining a friendly and approachable tone, the new version introduces updated content and new faces. It includes more detailed explanations of how biosecurity threats could affect not only New Zealand’s economy but also its outdoor lifestyle and natural environment, which are central to the country’s identity and tourism appeal.

The video features three serving biosecurity officers and guest appearances from well-known New Zealanders, including Hugh Jackson, the 2025 Young Farmer of the Year; Grace Rehu, the 2023 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower of the Year; and champion kayaker Ashton Reiser, who is also a biosecurity ambassador. Their involvement is intended to make the message more relatable and reinforce shared responsibility.

The updated inflight video also helps airlines comply with their legal obligations under the Biosecurity (Information for Incoming Passengers) Regulations 2023. Since 2023, commercial aircraft carrying 20 or more passengers, excluding crew, have been legally required to provide biosecurity information to passengers before arriving in New Zealand.

Mr Hoggard said the video is part of a broader package of measures being implemented to manage the expected increase in passenger numbers during the summer travel season. Biosecurity New Zealand has expanded its frontline workforce in 2025, recruiting 50 new quarantine officers and 26 part-time passenger facilitators to assist travellers at international airports.

In parallel, Biosecurity New Zealand has worked closely with Auckland Airport to create additional space for biosecurity processing during peak holiday periods. New risk assessment approaches have also been introduced, improving both border protection and the overall passenger experience.

The new inflight biosecurity video is available for public viewing on the Biosecurity New Zealand website.