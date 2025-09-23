Left Menu

AI Adoption Nears Major Milestone, Poised for Exponential Growth

Artificial Intelligence adoption in the US has grown from 9.2% to 9.7% within a quarter, nearing a key 10% milestone. According to a UBS report, this places AI on the brink of exponential growth. The industry is compared to historical tech shifts, projecting significant benefits for AI firms.

23-09-2025
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the cusp of a significant breakthrough in the United States, with adoption rates rising from 9.2% to 9.7% between the second and third quarters of 2025, according to a new report by UBS, an investment bank and financial services firm.

The industry is poised to hit a critical milestone with a 10% adoption rate by year's end. This threshold is often associated with an impending surge in technology uptake, akin to past cycles observed in the smartphone and e-commerce sectors.

UBS analysts draw parallels with the rapid smartphone adoption phase where usage skyrocketed post-10% adoption. AI's ecosystem, bolstered by advancements in tech and substantial enterprise backing, mirrors these patterns, suggesting an imminent acceleration in growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

