Unleashing India's Solar Power: A 3,343 GW Untapped Potential

India's solar energy potential stands at an impressive 3,343 GW, as revealed in a recent groundbreaking report on solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity. The announcement was made by Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, who also inaugurated a training program focused on solar cell and module manufacturing, organized by the National Institute of Solar Energy and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has played a pivotal role by utilizing high-resolution geospatial data from satellites. This data aids in analyzing land use, identifying suitable wastelands for solar development while considering critical factors such as land slope and aspect for maximum solar exposure. The study further examines proximity to essential infrastructure, including roads, power lines, substations, and evacuation routes, highlighting a meticulous and progressive approach, according to Minister Joshi.

This detailed assessment, touted as the first nationwide of its kind, establishes a significant milestone in India's renewable energy planning, setting the country's feasible ground-mounted solar PV potential at the highest recorded level. Minister Joshi expressed that the report will assist state agencies in strategic planning and allow the government to formulate targeted policies. For investors, it offers a well-mapped landscape of opportunities, enhancing investment confidence and reducing risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)