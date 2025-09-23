Left Menu

Grave Danger Above: Man Electrocuted on Train Roof

A man was electrocuted after coming in contact with high-voltage equipment while traveling on the roof of a local train in Thane. Authorities swiftly responded, taking the injured man to a hospital. The incident delayed train services and prompted warnings against rooftop travel due to fatal voltage risks.

Grave Danger Above: Man Electrocuted on Train Roof
In a serious incident in Thane district, a man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was electrocuted after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead equipment while traveling on the roof of an air-conditioned train. The incident occurred Tuesday morning as the train approached Diva railway station.

Railway officials reported the man was seen on top of the coach and attempted to alight when the train, en route to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, stopped at platform no 1. Unfortunately, he made contact with the dangerously charged overhead system and caught fire.

Swift action by the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and station personnel, along with local help, ensured he was promptly taken to Kalwa civic hospital. The incident caused a 26-minute delay in train services, highlighting the critical importance of heeding warnings against rooftop travel.

