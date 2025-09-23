Scan Global Logistics Ventures into India's Booming Market

On Tuesday, Danish logistics firm Scan Global Logistics (SGL) revealed its strategic entry into India's burgeoning logistics market by establishing offices in the key cities of Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The Mumbai office will act as the local headquarters, as stated by the company.

SGL plans to leverage its expertise in global service offerings, making a significant pitch to multinational companies operating in India as well as Indian companies with international ambitions. The company's strategy includes offering comprehensive solutions with a focus on both project and humanitarian logistics.

Led by industry veterans from renowned firms like Maersk and CEVA Logistics, SGL's expansion into India aligns with the country's growing role in global trade. The move comes amidst increasing foreign investment and demand for efficient logistics, positioning SGL to meet evolving market needs with agility and customer-focused services.